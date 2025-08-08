Pune Crime: Man Kills Wife Over Character Suspicion, Assaults Children Who Tried to Save Her

Pune Crime News: A man allegedly killed his wife over suspicion about her character in Kharabwadi, Khed taluka, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The victim’s relative filed a complaint at the Mahalunge MIDC police station. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Sachin Ramasare Yadav (23), a native of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Chakan.

According to the reports, Yadav suspected that his wife looked at other men while standing in the gallery. He often argued with and assaulted her over the matter. On the day of the incident, Yadav fought with her throughout the day. In the evening, he allegedly beat her with a plastic stool, a wooden rolling pin, a PVC pipe and a stick on her legs, hands and head. Police said he also threatened her at knifepoint and then killed her.

When the couple’s children, Prince and Palak, tried to save her, Yadav allegedly threatened them and hit his son on the back with a rolling pin.

Mahalunge MIDC police are investigating the case.