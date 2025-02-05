Pune Crime: Man Stabbed with Koyta After Refusing to Give Cigarette, Case Registered

Pune, Maharashtra (February 5, 2025): A 40-year-old man was stabbed with a koyta after he refused to give a cigarette to another man at Srishti Chowk in Pimple Gurav on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. when the victim, Ranganath Jagdesh Guttedar, was approached by the accused, identified as Santosh Dhule Jadhav, 28. According to police, Jadhav asked Guttedar for a cigarette. When Guttedar refused, Jadhav allegedly pulled out a koyta and attacked him, causing injuries.

Guttedar later filed a complaint at Sangvi police station. Officers have registered a case against Jadhav and are investigating the matter.