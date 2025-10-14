Pune Crime: Mangalsutra Worth Rs 1 Lakh Snatched in Warje, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Chain snatching incidents are increasing daily in Pune. A CCTV footage of a man entering a shop and snatching a mangalsutra of a woman worth Rs 1 lakh and running away is viral on social media. The video of this theft was shared by Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule. In the video, the thief is seen entering the shop and pretending to be a customer. He is wearing a mask, cap, and jacket, so his real face is not captured in the CCTV footage. He buys a bag of milk, and after paying for it he snatches the woman’s mangalsutra worth Rs 1 lakh.

MP Supriya Sule shared this video on X, tagged Pune police, and wrote, “This video is from Warje, Pune. It is yet another example of how criminals are roaming free. Such scenes are extremely unfortunate and disappointing for a city like Pune. I request that the Pune Police Commissioner take this incident seriously. Strict action must be taken against those involved in such criminal activities.”

Sule described the incident as “shocking” and urged the Police Commissioner to take stern action. The episode has triggered widespread public outrage, with citizens holding authorities responsible for the growing crime rate. A case has been registered at the Malwadi Police Station.