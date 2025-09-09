Pune Crime News: Two Arrested and Minors Detained After Knife Attack on Youth Over Argument

Pune: Police has arrested two accused for allegedly attacking teen with sharp weapon over argument. Complaint was filed by Victim's mother. Following the complaint police has also detained two minor who were accompanying accused. Arrested accused identified as Karan Shivaji Jamadar (age 19, resident near Sinhagad College, Vadgaon Budruk), Shubham Sadhu Chavan (19, resident of Riyansh Society, Ambegaon Budruk).

According to the information provided by the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, on September 4, the complainant woman's son was playing games on his mobile with his friends. At that time, the accused Karan, Shubham and two minor accomplices came there on a two-wheeler. The accused attacked him with a sharp weapon.

In this attack boy was seriously injured and case of attempt to murder was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. After attack accused were on run, however police with the help of CCTV footage laid a trap and arrested accused and detained minor.