Pune Crime: On Record Criminal Hacked to Death for Not Giving Money to Buy Alcohol, Seven Accused Booked

A shocking incident has come to light from the Wanowrie area of Pune where an on-record criminal was brutally hacked to death by seven men. The incident occurred on July 09 at around 1:30 am near Vandematram Chowk in Ramtekdi. The Wanowrie police have booked the accused Mahesh Shinde, Nitin Patole, Arvind Mane, Chetan Bavri, Durgesh alias Ballya Gaikwad all residents of Ramtekdi along with two unknown accused for allegedly murdering Raju Shivsharan. Nikhil Kailas Chavan has filed a complaint in this regard and a case has been registered under sections 103 (1) 118(1), 115(2), 126(2), 189(1), 189(2), 191(2) and 352 of the Bahrtiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

As per the police, the incident occurred at around 1:30 am at Ramtekdi where the accused attacked Shivsharan with gall bottles, stones, and body blows for giving them money for buying alcohol resulting in his death. The accused Mahesh Shide even attacked the complainant with a glass bottle when he tried to intervene to save Shivsharan.

Raju Shivsharan was an on-record criminal and was involved in various crimes including possession of illegal arms, robbery and other crimes. The police stated that the murder could be a reaction to an old feud between the accused and the deceased, further investigation is conducted by the Wanowrie police.