Pune Crime: One Seriously Injured After Clash Between Two Groups Near Z Bridge, Case Registered

Increase in the Crime rate in Pune city has created a concern among the locals. After recent Koyta gang incident another violent clash took place between two groups near Z bridge in decan. This incident took place on Tuesday 5th August night around 8pm. In this clash one person got seriously injured. Following this case has been case has been registered against five to six people at Vishrambagh Police Station. This attack has created an atmosphere of fear among the citizens.



CCTV footage has emerged on social media showing a violent clash in Pune. The video depicts a group of youths exiting a car and attacking each other with sickles and stones in the middle of a busy road. The sudden brawl caused pedestrians to flee. One person was seriously injured by a sickle attack, and vehicles were vandalized. A case has been registered against five to six individuals at the Vishrambagh Police Station.

Similar incident took place in Hadapsar where vehicles, including cars and bikes, were destroyed and shops vandalised by a group of people on Sunday, August 3. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the social media platform X, raising serious concerns. According to reports, the bike-borne miscreants damaged four parked vehicles on the roadside and ransacked a sweet shop.

According to the CCTV footage, the incident occurred at 12:09 am on Sunday. In the one-minute, 10-second clip, two bikes with three pillion riders each can be seen entering the area. The riders got off the two-wheelers with koytas (machetes) in their hands, then ran on the road and vandalised the parked vehicles and motorbikes.