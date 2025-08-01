Pune Crime: Passenger Brutally Attacked With Koyta on MSRTC Bus Travelling From Baramati to Indapur (VIDEO)

Pune Koyta Attack: A passenger was seriously injured in a koyta attack on a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus travelling from Baramati to Indapur on Friday, August 1, 2025. The injured man has been identified as Pawan Gaikwad. He is receiving treatment at the government hospital in Baramati.

According to reports, the incident occurred near the flyover on Palakhi Highway in Katedwadi. The MSRTC bus (MH 4 BT 356) was on its route from Baramati depot when a sudden scuffle broke out inside the bus. While the conductor was issuing tickets, the youth pulled out a koyta and began attacking the victim’s neck repeatedly.

Read Also | Police Busts Chaddi-Baniyan Gang After Burglary Cases Reported in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane

The victim suffered serious injuries from the koyta attack and blood stains were seen all over the bus. The attacker also injured himself by hitting with the koyta and both were bleeding heavily. Fearing for his life, Gaikwad managed to escape the bus in an injured condition and ran away. The accused also fled in the opposite direction. However, some local youths and passengers chased the suspect and informed the police.

Baramati Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Rathod, Inspector Vaishali Patil, and Sub-Inspector Kalyan Shingade arrived at the scene and arrested the accused. The exact motive behind the attack is not yet clear. Police are continuing their investigation.