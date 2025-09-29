Pune Crime: Police Bust Prostitution Racket Under Guise of Massage Parlour in Kharadi

Pune Crime News: Police have busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a massage parlour in Kharadi. Four people, including a woman, have been booked in the case. Those named in the case are Sandeep Chavan, Rohit Shinde, Gopal and Swati alias Shweta Vijay Shinde. The complaint was filed at Chandannagar Police Station by constable Varsha Sawant.

According to police, the parlour was being run in a building near a fitness club in the Chandannagar-Kharadi area. Officers received information that prostitution was taking place at the spa. A decoy customer was sent to verify the details. After confirmation, police carried out the raid and rescued three women from the premises.

It is revealed that the women had been lured into prostitution with promises of extra money. Senior Inspector Seema Dhakne is leading the probe.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had earlier received complaints about illegal activities taking place under the guise of massage parlours. Acting on his orders, police have raided three parlours in the last four days in Market Yard and Dhankawadi on Pune-Satara Road. Cases have been registered against those involved.