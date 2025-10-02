Pune Crime: Rickshaw Driver Assaulted, Robbed of Cash and Mobile in Kasarwadi

A violent robbery unfolded in Kasarwadi’s Langde Mala area on Sunday night (September 28), when a rickshaw driver was brutally attacked after refusing to hand over money. The incident came to light after the victim, identified as Kundalik Machhindra Patole (37) from Pimple Gurav, filed a police complaint. According to the Dapodi Police, Patole, who earns his living as an auto-rickshaw driver, was returning home late at night after completing his rides when he was stopped by two men. The accused, identified as Omkar Chandu Kale (25) of Kasarwadi, along with an accomplice, intercepted him and demanded money.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Bids Goodbye to Mumbai with Glam Vlog from Her India Visit

When Patole refused to comply with their demand, the situation escalated into violence. The suspects began physically assaulting him with fists and kicks. Omkar allegedly struck Patole on the head with a stone, inflicting injuries, and further threatened to kill him if he resisted. Taking advantage of the situation, the attackers forcibly snatched ₹830 in cash and a mobile phone worth ₹10,000 from his pocket before fleeing the scene. The police have since registered a case against the accused under charges of assault, robbery, and issuing death threats, and further investigation into the matter is underway.