Pune Crime: Son Allegedly Stabbed His Father to Death Over Minor Dispute in Kothrud

Pune: A shocking case of crime has came to light were, son allegedly stabbing his elderly father to death over a minor dispute. Incident took place in Jayabhavani Nagar area of ​​Kothrud. Police arrested the son in this case. Deceased identified as Tanaji Paygude, resident of Jayabhavani Nagar, Paud Road, Kothrud.

His 33-years-old son Sachin Tanaji Paygudewas arrested in this case. Tanaji's wife Suman has filed a complaint in this regard at the Kothrud police station. According to police reports, the Paygude family resides in a chawl located in the Jayabhavani Nagar area, where they also own a house. On Thursday, October 2nd, around 12:30 PM, Tanaji Paygude and his son Sachin were in the attic. As it was Dussehra, the entire Paygude family was home. They intended to administer eye drops to Tanaji and asked Sachin to switch off the television.

Due to this, Sachin and his father Tanaji had an argument. During an argument, Sachin stabbed his father Tanaji in the throat and face with a knife from the house. Hearing the screams from the attic, Tanaji's wife Suman went to the attic. Then she saw Tanaji lying in a seriously injured condition.

Following the attack accused fled from the scene. Tanaji, who was seriously injured, was immediately admitted to the hospital, but unfortunately died before treatment. Police were informed of the incident, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam, Assistant Commissioner Bhausaheb Patare, and Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Deshmane visited the scene. The absconding suspect, Sachin, has been arrested for the murder of his father, and Assistant Police Inspector Pawar is leading the investigation.