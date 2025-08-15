Pune Crime: Son Kills Man On Suspicion of Having affair With His Mother in Daund, Arrested

A shocking incident of crime has taken place in Pune's Daund area were a boy allegedly killed on man with koyta on suspicion of having affair with her mother. This crime took place on 14th august 2025 night. According to information received from the police, the incident took place at around 11:45 pm. Praveen Dattatray Pawar was fatally attacked with a crowbar by Vishal alias Nanya Kisan Thorat (Res. Indiranagar, Daund).

Accused was angry that his mother was having an immoral relationship with decased Pawar. In a fit of rage, Thorat stabbed Pawar on the head, face and hand, killing him on the spot. Following the incident a complaint about this incident was registered at the Daund police station by Nitin Ashok Gupte (age 41, profession – vegetable seller).

The police have registered a case under Section 103 of the Indian Penal Code (murder as per the new Criminal Code) and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway under the guidance of Police Sub-Inspector Rupesh Kadam.