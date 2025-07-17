Pune Crime: Suspended MBBS Doctor Among Three Held With Mephedrone Worth Rs 11.43 Lakh

Pune, Maharashtra (July 17, 2025): The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune Police arrested a suspended MBBS doctor and two others for possession of mephedrone, a banned drug worth Rs 11.43 lakh. The action was taken in Bibvewadi area. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohmad alias Ayaan Jaroon Shaikh, 27, a resident of Undri, Samuel Balasaheb Pratap, 28, from Hingne Khurd on Sinhagad Road, and Aniket Vitthal Kudale, 27, from Narayan Peth.

Police conducted the raid in front of Nimantran Hotel in Bibvewadi. During the search, officers found 29 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 5.05 lakh in Mohmad’s possession and drugs worth Rs 6.38 lakh with Samuel. The total seizure includes drugs and other items valued at Rs 15.84 lakh.

According to the reports, Mohmad is originally from Jammu and had previously practiced at a reputed hospital in Pune after completing his MBBS. He was earlier caught in a drug case and was suspended from medical practice. Investigations have now revealed that despite his suspension, he continued to be involved in drug trafficking.

Preliminary inquiry suggests the three accused reside in different parts of the city. Police are investigating the source of the drugs and have found that Mohmad was supplying narcotics to some known contacts.