Pune Crime: Teen Held for Vehicle Theft, Police Seizes Two Rickshaws and Two-Wheeler

Pune police's crime branch's robbery and Anti-Vehicle Theft Squad has caught a teen boy who stole vehicles just for fun. Following the arrest police has seized a two-wheeler and two rickshaws from him. Pune police conducted this operation in Ramnagar area of warje. Complaint was registered at at the Sahakar Nagar police station that a rickshaw was stolen from the Sahakar Nagar area.

Police received information that juvenile who stole this rickshaw was staying in the Ramnagar area of Warje. Acting at tipoff police team laid a trap and arrested him. During investigation accused confessed that he had stolen a two-wheeler and two rickshaws from the Sahakar Nagar, Warje and Hadapsar areas.

Operation was carried out by a team of Assistant Police Inspectors Praveen Kalukhe, Varsha Kawade, police personnel Dhananjay Tajne, Saikumar Karke, Ganesh Dhage, Dattatray Pawar, Ajit Shinde, Narayan Bankar, Pradeep Radhot, and Ninad Mane under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Nikhil Pingle of the Crime Branch, Assistant Commissioner Rajendra Mulik.

In separate theft case Vishrambag police have arrested two individuals from Laxmi road for stealing mobile phones. Police has recovered mobile phone and motorcycle from the accused. As per the information provided by complainant who runs sweet corn stall on Laxmi road , after wrapping up his stall on July 30th around 12:15 am, he was talking on call when thieves identified as Riaz Muzammil Khan (19) and Ayan Javed Shaikh (19), both residents of Angarshaha Takiya, Bhavani Peth came on a two-wheeler snatched the mobile phone from him.

Following the complaint police launched investigation and reviewed CCTV footage from Laxmi road and nearby area. After joining the dots police received information that the mobile snatchers were from the Khadak area. According to Pune Times Mirror report police officers Ashish Kharat, Anis Shaikh, Rahul More, and Shivdatt Gaikwad set a trap and arrested Khan, Shaikh, and a minor accomplice. The accused confessed to stealing a mobile phone on Laxmi Road during interrogation, after which police seized a mobile phone and a motorcycle and remanded them to police custody.