Pune Crime: Three Beaten with Bamboo Stick Over Money Dispute in Chakan, Case Registered

Pune: A shocking incident has come to light from Kadachiwadi in Khed Taluka over taking ride from their area. As per the information given by complainant, accused brutally assaulted him and his friends with bamboo sticks. Victims were given killing threats if they don't give three thousand rupees installments. A case has been registered against the accused. Complainant Aniket Ashok and Asaram Chavan has registered a case at the Chakan police station against accused Mahesh Kad (Res. Kadachiwadi, Chakan, Tel. Khed).

According to the police, while cab driver Aniket was drinking tea with his friends Rutik Bhaskar and Ulhas Gavane at a tea stall near the Ganapati temple in Kadachiwadi. Around 6 to 6:30 pm, accused Mahesh Kad, suddenly came out of the car and threatened to kill the complainant and his friends for not paying the monthly installment of three thousand rupees. He said he have to pay this as he had come from another district and was stealing their rent. Victim allege that he also beat them up with his hands and wooden bamboo and abused them. Chakan police are conducting further investigation.

Also Read: Pune: Masked Man Roaming on Streets of Pimpri-Chinchwad With Knife Identified

In separate incident, a brawl broke out between a group of drunk women on the old Mumbai-Pune National Highway in Lonavala, one of Maharashtra’s most popular tourist spots. The fight turned into chaos on the road and brought traffic to a halt on Sunday afternoon. Videos of the incident, now viral on social media, show women pulling each other’s hair and shouting as bystanders tried to separate them. Witnesses said the women refused to listen to anyone, even as traffic piled up on the busy stretch. Several locals recorded the scuffle on their phones.