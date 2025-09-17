Pune Crime: Three Women Attack Man in Budhwar Peth After Payment Dispute

The Budhwar Peth area in Pune (Pune Crime News) is once again in the spotlight. On Friday night, a 39-year-old man who had gone to the red-light area to visit sex workers was brutally beaten by local women. The incident, reportedly arising from a dispute over money transactions, involved three women attacking the man, sending shockwaves through the neighborhood. According to information received, the incident occurred around 10 PM on September 12. The complainant went to a building where a transaction had been agreed upon with Tamanna Shahrukh Mula. As per the agreement, the payment was to be made online, but the transaction could not be completed because the complainant had forgotten his password used for making online payments, leading to an argument.

Tamanna initially expressed anger, cursed, and shouted, “If you don’t have the money, why did you come here?” Following this, Tanuja Hakimali Mulla and Sonia Gulam Sheikh joined her. The three women together pushed, shoved, and beat the complainant. The injured man immediately ran to the police and filed a complaint. A case has been registered against the three women at the Furskhana police station, and the investigation is ongoing.

