Pune Crime: Truck Driver Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Parked Chemical Tanker Near Pimpri-Chinchwad

In a tragic road accident truck heading towards the Mumbai hit the chemical tanker parked on side. In this incident truck driver died. This incident took place on Punawale on the Pune-Mumbai highway. The truck driver who died in the accident has been identified as Mejo M. M. His brother-in-law Santosh Gopi Tottapayi (age 53, resident of Post Avinisheri, Dist. Thrissur, Kerala) has filed a complaint in this regard at the Ravet police station.

According to Loksatta reports, accused in the case Yakub Ali Dastgir Sheikh and has been arrested by the police. According to the information given by the police, the accused Yakub Sheikh had parked the chemical tanker on the highway without any security.

A young woman died, and a man was seriously injured after a speeding concrete mixer hit their two-wheeler near Shinde Vasti in Marunji on Friday, November 21, 2025. The two were returning home from the Kasarsai dam area when the crash took place. The victim was identified as Rida Imran Khan (19), from Viman Nagar in Pune. Vivek Thakur, who was riding with her, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the reports, Rida and Vivek had visited the Kasarsai dam earlier in the day. While they were on their way back, the mixer struck their two-wheeler at Shinde Vasti. Rida died on the spot. Police have detained the mixer driver, Ajmal Akhtar Ansari (32), from Jambe. The process to file a case at the Hinjewadi police station is underway.