Pune Crime: Two Men Posing as Police Officers Dupe Elderly Woman, Flee with Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 6.24 Lakh

Pune, Maharashtra (June 11, 2025): Two unidentified men posing as police officers stole gold ornaments worth ₹6.24 lakh from a 61-year-old woman near Avismara Hall in Warje Malwadi on Tuesday evening. The woman, a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar in Warje, had left home to visit a temple when the incident took place around 5.30 p.m. She later filed a complaint at the Warje Malwadi police station. A case has been registered against the unidentified suspects.

According to police, the men stopped the woman and claimed to be police officers. They told her there had been a murder in the area and to avoid suspicion, she must remove her jewellery and place it in her bag. Trusting their words, the woman complied. The accused then stole the bag using sleight of hand and fled the scene.

Senior Inspector Vishwajeet Kaingade is leading the investigation. Police are scanning CCTV footage and using technical evidence to track down the accused.

Officials noted a rise in similar incidents across the city in recent weeks where elderly women were targeted by criminals pretending to be police officers.