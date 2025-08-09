Pune Crime: Two Mobile Snatchers Arrested, Stolen Phone and Bike Recovered

Pune : In theft case Vishrambag police have arrested two individuals from Laxmi road for stealing mobile phones. Police has recovered mobile phone and motorcycle from the accused. As per the information provided by complainant who runs sweet corn stall on Laxmi road , after wrapping up his stall on July 30th around 12:15 am, he was talking on call when thieves identified as Riaz Muzammil Khan (19) and Ayan Javed Shaikh (19), both residents of Angarshaha Takiya, Bhavani Peth came on a two-wheeler snatched the mobile phone from him.

Following the complaint police launched investigation and reviewed CCTV footage from Laxmi road and nearby area. After joining the dots police received information that the mobile snatchers were from the Khadak area. According to Pune Times Mirror report police officers Ashish Kharat, Anis Shaikh, Rahul More, and Shivdatt Gaikwad set a trap and arrested Khan, Shaikh, and a minor accomplice. The accused confessed to stealing a mobile phone on Laxmi Road during interrogation, after which police seized a mobile phone and a motorcycle and remanded them to police custody.

Also Read: Pune Crime: Jewellery Shop Robbed in Broad Daylight in Chandan Nagar, Police Probe on

Police are currently investigating whether the accused are linked to other mobile snatching cases, led by Assistant Police Inspector Pandurang Waghmare. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Rishikesh Rawale and Assistant Commissioner Sainath Thombre, with support from Senior Police Inspector Santosh Pandhre and the Vishrambag Police Station team, including Crime Branch Inspector Arun Ghodke, Assistant Inspectors Rajesh Usgaonkar, Ganesh Kathe, Amol Bhosale, Shailesh Surve, Sachin Ahivale, Ashish Kharat, Anis Shaikh, Rahul More, Shivdatt Gaikwad, Arjun Thorat, Nitin Babar, and Sagar More.