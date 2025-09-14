Pune Crime: Two Youths Arrested After Violent Attack on IT Employee

In a disturbing incident near Amar Tech Park on Pune’s Airport Road, a 33-year-old IT professional was brutally attacked with a koyta (billhook). The assault took place when the victim, originally from West Bengal and residing in Mahalunge, was waiting to collect his fiancée from her workplace. Suddenly, three to four assailants approached him and launched a violent attack, leaving him with a broken arm, along with severe injuries on his head and back. A video capturing the assault quickly went viral, triggering fear among several IT workers in the locality.

The Pune police responded swiftly and managed to apprehend two suspects within just six hours of the crime. The arrested individuals were identified as Balaji Shivaji Munde, aged 19, and Siddharth Ishwar Daliya, also 19, both residents of Hadapsar. Authorities revealed that Munde already has a prior criminal record, raising concerns about repeat offences. Police officials noted that a third accomplice may still be at large. Their rapid arrests brought some relief to the shaken IT community, which had expressed anxiety over the brazenness of the early-morning assault near a busy tech hub.

Investigations into the case revealed that the attack stemmed from a mistaken identity. According to police, the assailants were allegedly misled by a cab driver friend who had asked them to target another IT employee over a suspected love affair. When their intended target failed to appear at the location, the group lashed out in frustration at the victim who happened to be waiting there. Authorities stated that this misdirected act of violence highlights the dangers of settling personal disputes through criminal means, which can leave innocent people badly injured.

The victim, after receiving immediate medical attention, is currently out of danger and has been discharged from the hospital. Doctors confirmed that he had suffered a fractured arm along with bruises on his back and head, but no life-threatening wounds. Police later clarified that the attackers had used the blunt side of the koyta, which prevented the injuries from becoming fatal. Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Somay Munde confirmed the arrests and assured that strict legal action would follow. He further stated that the investigation is still in progress to ensure all culprits are held accountable.