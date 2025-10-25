Pune Crime: Wife Arrested for Killing Social Activist Husband During Argument in Pimpri Chinchwad

In shocking turn of events a social activist in Pimpri Chinchwad was allegedly murdered by his wife after heated argument. Argument reportedly broke out after man questioned her character. Deceased identified as Nakul Anand Bhoir, 40, a resident of Manik Colony, and the accused as his wife, Chaitali, 28, also a social activist. Nakul and Chaitali, who got married in 2018, were actively involved in various social activities in Pimpri Chinchwad. They ran a garments business, and Chaitali was planning to contest the upcoming civic elections.

According to Indian express reports, incident took place at their residence, where he was found murdered early Friday morning. The 35-year-old activist was reportedly strangled to death around 2 a.m., according to the Chinchwad Police, who have begun an investigation into the case. Following the attack, wife Chaitali has been arrested on murder charges, said police.

Investigating officer of the case, said, “A court has remanded her to police custody for three days. Police are further investigating the matter. Police say that a couple quarrelled on Thursday night while their children slept. During the argument, Chaitali allegedly strangled Nakul with a piece of cloth. She then called the police to report the incident.

Also Read: Pune Horror: Shop Vandalized, Billboard and TV Destroyed by Armed Gang During Diwali

Following a complaint by Tushar Bhoir, 43, brother of Nakul, police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Chaitali at the Chinchwad police station for murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR alleges that frequent arguments between the couple in recent months stemmed from Nakul's requests for Chaitali to stop drinking, borrowing money, and associating with other men.