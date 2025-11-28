Pune Crime: Woman Booked for Trying to Extort Rs 2 Lakh From Man Using Private Images

Pune: Extortion related cases have seen rise in Pune in recent times. 47-year-old man has lodge complaint against the for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 2 lakh from a man by threatening him. According to complainant , who works at a cattle feed unit in Kolhapur district stated that fraudster used to threat him to leak their private photographs. Kothrud police on Tuesday registered a case and accused has has been charged under Section 308 (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to TOI reports, police haven't arrested the accused woman yet.

According to the complaint, the victim met the woman at a Tuljapur temple in Dharashiv district last November. The woman, who claimed to be a lawyer with influential contacts, began visiting his house, initially stating she considered him a brother. When she began making advances, the victim tried to distance himself, but she persisted in visiting under the guise of temple visits and other work. In February, she persuaded the victim's wife to send him to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela, falsely claiming family friends would accompany him.

Upon arriving at the woman's Pune flat, the victim was informed that her friends wouldn't be joining them and was pressured to stay. According to police, the woman allegedly spiked his drinks, attempted to force herself on him, and took compromising photos. She then allegedly took him to Prayagraj and coerced him into sharing a hotel room with her. Back in Pune, the woman demanded he marry her or pay Rs 2 lakh, threatening a false police complaint if he refused.

The victim, in fear, returned to Kolhapur and told his wife everything. Despite his wife confronting the woman, the harassment continued via phone, prompting him to contact the police. Investigating officer Police Sub-Inspector Karishma Shaikh stated that since the case emerged, other individuals have come forward with similar harassment claims against the same woman, and the investigations are ongoing.