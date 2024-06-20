Pune Crime: Woman Found Dead in Water Tanker

A shocking incident has emerged from Pune's Fursungi area where the body of a woman was found inside a water tanker. The grim discovery occurred when the tanker operator emptied its load near the powerhouse in Fursungi around 9:30 am on Thursday. The incident has sparked considerable concern in the Hadapsar locality. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman's death and have not yet determined whether it was a case of suicide or murder.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kaushalya Mukesh Chavan (age 25, Res. Dugad Chal, Near JSPM College, Handewadi). A missing complaint was lodged at the Kondhwa police station a few days back.

According to the information given by Senior Inspector of Hadapsar Police Station Santosh Pandhre, Purushottam Narendra Sasane (age 27, Res. Dugad Chal, Handewadi) owns a water tanker business. After delivering the water by his tanker to various places in Pune throughout the day on Wednesday, around 9:30 in the night, he parked the tanker near his house. On Thursday morning, as usual, he drove the tanker to Ramtekdi to fill water and then took the tanker to deliver water to a home near the powerhouse in Fursungi.

After opening the valve, the driver opened the water tank to check when the water did not flow from the outlet. He noticed a saree coming out of the valve and then claimed on the tanker to check the water container. When he opened the lid of the tanker he noticed, Kaushalya's body in the water. He immediately informed the police about this. Upon receiving the information the Hadapsar police immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent the body to Sassoon Hospital for further examination.

The preliminary investigations state that the victim and the owner of the tanker stayed in the same locality and the victim might have entered the tanker to hide from someone or attempted suicide. However, there are also possibilities of a murder and the Hadapsar police are investigating from all angles. The body of the deceased is sent for postmortem at the Sassoon General Hospital and the cause of death will be cleared after the postmortem reports claimed Hadapsar Police.