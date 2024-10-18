Pune Crime: Woman Reports Sexual Harassment After Man Pretends to Help Find Missing Cat

A troubling incident in Pune involves a 49-year-old woman who reported that a man solicited sexual favors from her while pretending to help find her missing cat. This occurred between 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM on October 14, prompting her to file a complaint against a suspect named accused at the Chatuhshrungi police station. The woman stated that the suspect approached her, claiming he could assist in locating her cat, which led to them exchanging phone numbers. After gaining her trust, he sent her lewd messages asking for sexual favors.

Following which she reported the behavior to the police. In her complaint, she detailed how accused not only promised to help find her pet but also made inappropriate comments, including asking if she would have sexual relations with her boss. Despite her clear disapproval, he continued sending obscene videos and audio clips. The situation escalated when he threatened to kill her or himself if she did not comply. In response, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. This incident underscores a disturbing trend in Pune, where sexual harassment cases are increasing.

Recent police statistics reveal 265 rapes and 450 molestation cases in the past seven months, averaging 38 rapes and 65 molestation incidents per month. In August 2024 alone, there were 37 rapes and 60 molestations, raising serious concerns about women's safety in the area. This rise in incidents has led residents to question whether Pune is becoming a high-crime city.