Pune Crime: Woman Traps Man via Social Media, Extorts Rs 2.5 Lakh, Threatens to File False Rape Case

Pune: A shocking case of money extortion has came to light, were a girl called young man whom she met on social media to house forced her to have physical relationship. Later she threatened him to file false rape case and extorted Rs. 2.5 lakh. When he denied paying more Rs 5 Lakhs a serious case of rape and atrocity was filed against him. 31-year-old young man from Ambegaon has filed a complaint in this regard at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. Based on this, the police have registered a case against a young woman living in Mhaske Vasti on Alandi Road. This incident took place at the young woman's house between November 5, 2023 and November 7, 2024.

According to the information given by the police, the young woman sweet-talked the young man, established friendship with him, and persuaded him to have physical intercourse with her, and they had sexual intercourse with her with her consent. After that, by threatening the complainant to file a false case of rape, he forcibly took a total of Rs. 1,15,364 worth of goods and Rs. 57,300 in cash from her. After that, he demanded a ransom of Rs. 5 lakh. When the complainant did not pay, a serious false case of rape and atrocity was registered against the complainant on February 8, 2025 at Vishrantwadi Police Station.

Also Read: Mumbai Theft: Branded Garments Worth Rs 13.39 Lakh Stolen from Kurla’s Phoenix Mall, 4 Arrested

After this incident, when the complainant inquired, this young woman similarly trapped a young man from Nanded in 2017 and a young man from Kandhar in 2022 and voluntarily had sexual intercourse with them and extorted ransom from them. Cases of rape and atrocity have also been registered against them. A case has been registered against this young woman for using her body to cheat and threaten the complainant and others and extorting ransom. Assistant Police Inspector Vishwas Bhabad is conducting further investigation.