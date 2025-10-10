Pune Crime: Young Man Abducted, Strangled, and Burned Over Interfaith Love Marriage

A case was registered at the MIDC Bhosari police station regarding a 25-year-old man who went missing. When he could not be traced, the missing man’s wife approached the police again. During the investigation, it was revealed that she had an interfaith marriage. As the police probed further, a chilling case of ‘honor killing’ came to light. The MIDC Bhosari police successfully uncovered the murder.

In Parner taluka of Ahilyanagar district, a young man had developed a romantic relationship with a neighboring girl. They eloped and got married across religious lines. Later, they settled in Moshi, within the jurisdiction of the MIDC Bhosari police station. The young man worked as a driver in a private vehicle. On June 15, 2024, the police recorded a report of him going missing. When the wife could not locate her husband, she revisited the police station. Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Jamdar conducted the inquiry and discovered the interfaith marriage, realizing the seriousness of the case. He informed Police Commissioner Dr. Shivaji Pawar.

The team conducted a technical analysis of the missing man’s mobile phone and gathered information about the young woman’s maternal family. The location of her brother’s mobile phone was traced to the Chakan area. Her brother and his associates were apprehended, and they confessed to the crime. The body had been burned and disposed of in rivers. The suspect harbored anger over the woman marrying across religions four months earlier. They lured the young man under the pretext of drinking, abducted him, strangled him to death, and burned his body at an isolated spot on the Alandi-Chakan road. Ashes and remains were stuffed into bags and thrown into rivers to destroy evidence.

The investigation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Dr. Shivaji Pawar, Assistant Commissioner Sachin Hire, and Senior Inspector Ganesh Jamdar, with Sub-Inspector Rajendra Pansare, officers Chandrakant Gawari, Praveen Muluk, Nitin Khese, Vishal Kale, Anand Jadhav, and Akshay Kshirsagar traveling to Ahilyanagar district to apprehend the suspects.

The DNA of the bones and mobile numbers from a diary were retrieved from the burned remains at the crime scene. DNA testing confirmed that the bones belonged to the young man. A partially burned packet was recovered at the site, and the diary contained mobile numbers of some young women. The murdered man had a romantic relationship with one of them and used to call her frequently. A postal account number of the victim was also found.