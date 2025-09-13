Pune Crime: Young Man Beaten to Death by Uncle and Cousin in Baramati, Accused Arrested

Pune: Old dispute led to a serious fight in which young man was beaten up to death by his uncle and his son. Deceased identified as Saurabh Vishnu Ingle was 25-year-old man resident of Ingle Vasti, Parvadi, Taluka Baramati. Following the incident, police has registered a case against both accused Jagannath Ingle and his son Pramod Ramdas Ingle in this regard. Police have detained the accused and are currently investigating. According to sources, the incident took place at Ingle Vasti, Parvadi at 11:45 pm on Wednesday, September 10 .

Deceased's mother Sunita Vishnu Ingle has filed a complaint in this regard at the Baramati Taluka Police Station. As per the information a fight broke out while Saurabh and Pramod were talking about an old dispute, Ramdas Ingle abused Saurabh. The fight between Saurabh and Pramod started. At that time, Ramdas Ingle grabbed Saurabh from behind and told Pramod not to let him go, kill him. At that time, Pramod took out a sharp weapon from him and hit Saurabh on the right side of the neck. Saurabh was injured.

Saurabh was admitted to Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Government Hospital for treatment by his uncle, Santosh Uttam Gadekar. Following this, the complainant, along with Saurabh's wife, arrived at the hospital. Saurabh was covered in blood. It appeared that he had been stabbed with a sharp weapon below the neck. Doctors there declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Also Read: Pune Crime: Woman Pressured to Sleep With Father-in-Law After Husband’s Impotence Revealed

Meanwhile, after the altercation, Ramdas and Pramod Ingale, father and son, had come to the Baramati Taluka Police Station to file a complaint against Saurabh. While the police were taking their complaint, they received information that Saurabh had died from injuries sustained in the assault and stabbing. Police have taken both of them into custody in connection with this incident.