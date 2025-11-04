Pune Crime: Youth Attacked by Three Men on Bajirao Road in Broad Daylight; Police Launch Manhunt

Pune Crime: Crime related to violence can be seen at rise, specially attack. Recently Pune saw such violent attack near Maharana Pratap Udyan, where a young man was brutally murdered by three men. As per the information, Abhijeet Ingle and his friend Mayank Kharare were riding their bike near Maharana Pratap Udyan. At that time, three men suddenly attacked them in front of Dakhni Misal. These three men came from behind wearing Janta masks. They attacked Mayank on the head and face with a sharp weapon. He later scummed to injuries on the spot. Preliminary information has come to light that all three are from Janta Vasahat.

About Attack

This incident took place today at 3.15 pm in Bajirao Road area of ​​Pune. A young man was attacked and murdered by 2 to 3 men who came on a bike. The police have suspected that this whole incident happened due to past enmity. Although no gang is seen in this, we are investigating all the details. Two to three youths who came on a bike attacked a person with a Koyta and a Kukri and he died in this. Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishikesh Rawale has informed that teams have been sent to arrest the accused.

Similar incident took place earlier, where a gang on a bike stopped a young man and attacked him, seriously injuring him. After that, the incident of vandalizing vehicles under the building to create panic in the area took place on October 28 at around 10 pm near the main gate of the SRA building on Shinde Vasti in Wanawadi area. Police have arrested the accused in this case and are searching for others, the police informed.

Accused identified as S. Sachin Kamble (20, resident of Shinde Vasti, Hadapsar). The 44-year-old complainant has filed a complaint at Wanawadi police station. According to the information given by the police, while the complainant was waiting in the Shinde Vasti area, six people on a bike approached him. They attacked him with a sharp weapon and seriously injured him.