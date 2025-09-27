Pune Crime: Youth Attacked with Sickle, Six People Assaulted Over Minor Dispute in Moshi

Pune: Six people allegedly beat up the youth and person who came to solve issue at Havaldar Vasti (Y Point) Chowk in Moshi. This incident took place on Wednesday September 24, 2025 night. According to information this six people came via rickshaw abused and said to victim that, ‘We will tip off the police, why are you telling people like this and why didn’t you come when you were invited to drink alcohol?’ and beat him up.

When the complainant went to rescue him, the suspects hit him with a wooden stick. The suspects created panic by swinging a sickle in the air. The suspects hit Swapnil on the back with a wooden stick. They also stabbed him with the sickle.

According to the information given by the Bhosari police, Vishal Ganesh Vavhal (age 23, Markal, Khed) has filed a complaint at the MIDC police station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against Shivtej Thackeray (24, Dudulgaon), Rahul Lohar (27, Uruli Kanchan), Akash Gaikwad (24, Moshi), Hrithik Gaikwad (24, Chakan), Ganesh Vahile (23, Dudulgaon) and an unknown youth. Rahul, Akash, Hrithik, Ganesh have been arrested.