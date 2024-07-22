Pune Crime: Youth Beaten to Death, Dumps Body on Railway Track Near Hadapsar

In Hadapsar, Pune, a youth was brutally murdered on July 20 by a known criminal and his accomplice. Following the fatal assault, the perpetrators abandoned the victim's body on a railway track in an attempt to eliminate evidence. The accused have since surrendered to the police.

The deceased has been identified as Farhan Abdul Razzaq Sheikh (age 33, resident of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar), while the accused Siddheshwar Dilip Chavan, Bhaiya alias Prasad Vijay Kamble (both of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar) have been arrested in this case. The accused Siddheshwar Chavan is an on-record criminal and had serious crimes registered against him at the Hadapsar police station.

The deceased Farahan Shaikh used to do welding work for a living and was known to Chavan. Chavan was booked for extortion a year ago and was angry as he thought that the case was registered because of Farhan. Chavan who was released on bail two months back threatened to kill Farhan. Farhan had informed his brother Farid about the threats received from Chavan.

Chavan and his accomplice Prasad planned to kill Farhan and invited him to consume alcohol in the Ramtekdi area on Saturday at midnight. Later both the accused allegedly assaulted Farhan with iron rods. Farhan was seriously injured in the attack and later succumbed to the injuries. The accused then dumped Farhan’s body on the railway track near Hadapsar railway station. The body was dismembered as a train passed on the railway track.

The accused Chavan and Prasad then approached the Wanowrie Police Station at around 2:30 am and confessed to the crime. As this incident took place within the limits of Hadapsar Police Station, the Wanowrie Police reported the incident to Hadapsar Police Station. The brother of the deceased Farid was informed about the incident and identified the body. A murder case has been registered and the accused has been arrested by the Hadapsar Police, further probe is underway.