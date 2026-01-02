Pune Crime: Youth Killed After Being Hit with Stone by Bike-Borne Assailants in Fursungi (VIDEO)

Pune Crime News: A shocking incident of murder took place on Thursday evening in the Fursungi area of Hadapsar, where a young pedestrian was struck on the head with a stone by assailants riding a motorcycle. Police have registered a case against the fleeing attackers and their accomplices and are searching for them.

21-Year-Old Youth Stoned To Death In Pune’s Fursungi Over Old Rivalry; Accused Absconding pic.twitter.com/HdEyp0erYV — Pune First (@Pune_First) January 2, 2026

The deceased has been identified as Akash Krishna Chabukswar, 21, a resident of Fursungi along the Hadapsar-Saswad road. According to police, Chabukswar was walking through Fursungi on Thursday evening when the motorcycle-borne assailants stopped him and began an argument. The two men assaulted him and struck his head with a stone before fleeing at high speed.

Chabukswar was rushed to a private hospital by local residents, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police visited the scene after being informed and conducted an official inspection. CCTV footage from the area is being examined as part of the investigation.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be determined, though police suspect it may have stemmed from a personal dispute.