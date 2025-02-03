Pune Crime: Youth Shot and Seriously Injured in Broad-Daylight Shooting in Bibvewadi

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the busy Bibvewadi area of Pune, four assailants opened fire on a man, leaving him severely injured. The attack occurred just half a kilometer away from the Bibvewadi police station, in broad daylight, raising serious concerns about the increasing boldness of criminals in the city. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Pawan Subhash Gawli, a resident of Bibvewadi. He was immediately rushed to Sassoon Hospital for treatment following the shooting. The assailants managed to flee the scene, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

