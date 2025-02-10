Pune Crime: Youth Attacks Two with Blade for Asking Him to Smoke Elsewhere

A youth attacked two men with a blade after they asked him to smoke elsewhere at a food stall in Chikhali’s Kudalwadi area. The incident took place on Friday around 9:30 p.m. Police arrested the accused the next day.

The suspect has been identified as Jafar Ahmed Shohrabali Shah, 28, a resident of Kudalwadi. Ganesh Shinde, 24, filed a complaint at Chikhali police station on Saturday. The injured have been identified as Pushkar Newale and Uday Tale.

According to police, Shinde and his friends had gone to eat egg bhurji at a stall in Kudalwadi on Friday night. While they were eating, Jafar was smoking nearby. Shinde asked him to move away. This led to an argument.

Jafar then pulled out a blade and attacked Pushkar and Uday, leaving them seriously injured. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Sub-Inspector Rajesh Masal is investigating the case.