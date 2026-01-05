Pune Crime: Youth Stripped, Assaulted and Threatened Over Financial Dispute on Katraj–Kondhwa Road

A shocking incident linked to a financial dispute took place on the Katraj–Kondhwa Road, where a 31-year-old man was allegedly stripped and brutally assaulted by a group of youths. The attackers reportedly recorded a video of the assault on a mobile phone and threatened to kill him if he approached the police. They also allegedly opened fire from a pistol to intimidate him. Police have registered a case against nine accused, including Ayush Kamthe, Abhi Mhaske, Abhi Patil, Mangesh Mane, and Kaushal alias Rishi More. A search is underway to trace the absconding suspects.

According to the complaint filed at Yeolewadi police station, the victim is a vehicle buying and selling businessman residing in the Kondhwa area. The accused were known to him. Police stated that due to a monetary disagreement, the accused assaulted the man on December 31 and abducted him in a car. Around 11 pm, they allegedly took him to an open ground in the Gokulnagar area along the Katraj–Kondhwa Road. There, the victim was allegedly forced to undress and was severely beaten by the group.

After the assault, the accused allegedly filmed the victim and abused him, threatening to circulate the video on social media. One of the accused, Mangesh Mane, reportedly threatened the victim with a pistol kept in the car. The attackers allegedly warned him of dire consequences if he lodged a police complaint and even fired at him to instil fear. Traumatized by the incident, the victim approached the police on Sunday. Senior Police Inspector Amar Kalange visited the spot, and further investigation is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Kharade.