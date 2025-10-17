Pune Cyber Fraud: Cybersecurity Expert Duped of Rs 73 Lakh in Fake Online Trading Scam

In significant cyber fraud in Pune, where fraudster cheated of for lakhs in online share scam. Victim was cheated and lost Rs 73 lakh within month, by cyber thieves on the pretext of investing in the stock market. Complaint registered with the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station in Pune city.

According to information, cyber security expert working in a private company was added to a WhatsApp group that promoted the stock market with 'high returns'. Through that, the cyber security expert was cheated through a fake share trading application. The complainant was shared a link on WhatsApp through a message from an international number in August. He wanted to join a WhatsApp group by clicking on that link.

After joining a WhatsApp group with over 100 members, he observed users sharing profit screenshots from a trading platform. The group admin then directed him to complete a form and log into a trading app promising stock market profits. Subsequently, between August 8 and September 1, the cybersecurity expert was coerced into making 55 transfers totaling Rs 73.69 lakh to various bank accounts across India, including those in Chennai, Ulhasnagar, Bhadrak, Ferozepur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Gurugram.

A cybersecurity expert was defrauded of Rs 2.33 crore through a scam trading app, which initially showed profits but prevented withdrawals. The expert was then asked to pay a 10% tax, prompting him to realize the fraud and file a police report on October 13.