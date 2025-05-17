Pune Cyber Fraud: Man Posed as Company Director, Duped Client of Rs 1.95 Crore, Arrested

In an swift action by cyber police has arrested a 22-year-old man from Gujarat within 24 hours of a cyber fraud case being registered in Bhosari MIDC, Pune. As per the reports accused, Jenil Vasantbhai Vaghela, a resident of Kamrej in Surat district, was arrested after allegedly forcing an accountant of a company to send a fake message to a client, impersonating the company director and demanding an immediate payment. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Swapna Gore, the incident came to light when the actual director of the company received a notification confirming the transfer of a significant amount of money, of which he had no prior knowledge. On realizing the fraud, the company’s accountant rushed to the Cyber Police Station and lodged a complaint.

The cyber police promptly formed two investigation teams led by Assistant Police Inspector Praveen Swami and Police Sub-Inspector Prakash Katkade. The teams traced the bank account used in the fraudulent transaction and uncovered that the funds were being diverted to multiple accounts. They also discovered that part of the amount was being withdrawn in Kamrej, Surat. Acting on this information, the police team traveled to Gujarat and arrested Jenil Vaghela. During interrogation, Vaghela confessed to committing the crime with the help of his accomplices Prince Vinodbhai Patel and Nakul Khimane. The police successfully froze Rs 1 crore linked to the fraudulent transaction, preventing further losses.

The operation was executed under the guidance of Police Inspector Ravikiran Nale, and the team included officers Praveen Swami, Prakash Katkade, Atul Lokhande, Shrikant Kabule, Swapnil Khanse, Saurabh Ghate, Deepak Bhosale, Nitesh Bichchewar, Jayshree Wakhare, and Smita Patil.