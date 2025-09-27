Pune Cyber Fraud: Two People Duped of Rs 22.2 Lakh by Stock Market Scam

Pune: Shocking case of fraud has been registered at Sinhagad Road and Airport police stations for duping two people of Rs 22 lakh 20 thousand by cyber thieves, promising them good returns if they invest in the stock market. According to the police, cyber thieves contacted a 42-year-old complainant from Manik Bagh, Sinhagad Road area between June 23 and July 18. They lured him by promising him good returns if he invested in the stock market.

Initially, they forced him to invest more by showing him some profit. After the complainant invested Rs 12 lakh 10 thousand, he realized that he had been cheated as he did not get the original amount or return. After this, he rushed to Sinhagad Road police station and filed a complaint.

Further investigation is being conducted by Police Inspector (Crime). In the second incident, cyber thieves contacted a 47-year-old complainant from Vimannagar area between October 11 and 18 and asked him to download an application from the Play Store. Then, they lured him to invest by promising good returns.

After the complainant invested Rs 10 lakh 10 thousand, he realized that he had been cheated as he did not get any refund or the original amount back. After that, the complainant rushed to the airport police station and filed a complaint. Further investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Navnath Kshirsagar.