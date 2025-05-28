Pune Cylinder Blast: 5 Injured in Two LPG Gas Cylinder Explosions

Five people were injured in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, May 28, in two separate incidents of LPG cylinder blasts. The first incident took place in a house near the Gurudwara in Aundh village, injuring one person after a gas leak triggered the fire. He was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment for his burned injuries.

In another incident that took place in Wadkar Mala, a cylinder explosion occurred, seriously injuring a family of four, consisting of a couple and their two children. Both fires were brought under control by the fire brigade. Police are at the site and investigating the causes of the blasts that rocked the city.

The blast in the Wadkar Mala area was caused by a gas leak in the LPG cylinder. Mansingh Patil, Senior Inspector of Kalepadal police station, investigated the incident and said the stove knob was found to be loose. When the woman attempted to light the stove with a lighter in the morning, it sparked a blast.

A 48-year-old man and his 42-year-old partner sustained 80% severe burn injuries on their bodies. Their two children receive 40% burn injuries of their bodies. After the incident, neighbours quickly informed the police and fire brigade. All four of them were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.