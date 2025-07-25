Pune District Steps Up Measures as LSD Cases Cross 900

In response to the surge in Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) cases among cattle in Pune district, local authorities have stepped up containment strategies, including mass vaccination and stricter biosecurity controls. District Collector Jitendra Dudi, after a review meeting with the Animal Husbandry Department, directed officials to intensify surveillance and prevention in affected talukas. The disease has rapidly spread in Shirur, Ambegaon, and Junnar, with 906 total cases reported as of July 22. Among these, 591 cattle have recovered, while 15 have died and around 300 are still undergoing treatment, according to ANI.

To curb the rising infection, the district administration has implemented ring vaccination within a five-kilometre radius of outbreak sites. Additional veterinary personnel are being deployed to underserved areas, and cattle sheds are being sanitized with strict adherence to biosecurity protocols. Collector Dudi has also urged farmers to report suspected cases immediately by calling the toll-free helpline 1962. He emphasized that timely treatment, 100% vaccination in affected areas, and rigorous hygiene are essential to halt the spread. "These steps are proven to be effective from past outbreaks," Dudi stated, as quoted by ANI.

In a decisive move, infected villages and adjoining zones have been classified as ‘Controlled Zones’ under central government guidelines. The movement of infected or at-risk animals, as well as fodder, hides, and related products, has been strictly banned from these areas. Moreover, trading or showcasing of cattle at fairs or events will now require that animals be vaccinated with the Goat Pox (Uttarkashi strain) vaccine at least 28 days before the event and be certified as healthy by a government vet, ANI reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Dr Ankush Parihar revealed that Pune has a cattle population of 8.46 lakh. So far, 5.70 lakh animals have been vaccinated during the 2025–26 immunisation drive, with 5.80 lakh Goat Pox vaccine doses already distributed. Additional doses are being sourced to cover unvaccinated and newly infected areas. Treatment under the Chief Minister’s Animal Health Scheme is being delivered at the doorstep via six mobile veterinary teams, with all government vet centres stocked with essential medicines.

District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Vishnu Garje and his team, along with taluka-level officials, are closely tracking the outbreak and coordinating containment efforts on the ground. Authorities are urging all livestock owners to support the campaign by cooperating with veterinary teams, ensuring timely treatment, and following hygiene practices strictly to protect their animals and limit the spread of LSD.