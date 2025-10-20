Pune Dog Attack: Minor Boy Injured After German Shepherd Attacks Him in Pimpri-Chinchwad; Video Surfaces

Pune Dog Attack News: A young boy was seriously injured after a pet German Shepherd attacked him in Swarajya Nagari, Bhosari MIDC area, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday, October 18, 2025. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video shows children playing inside the society when the dog owner walked in with the animal on a leash. The owner then released the dog, which ran toward the children. The dog chased one boy and bit him on the leg.

Pune: Owner Unleashes German Shepherd On Child; Dog Bites Boy In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari MIDC pic.twitter.com/ptTQg0A9Ek — Pune First (@Pune_First) October 20, 2025

Residents of the society have demanded strict action against the owner. Social media users have also criticised the incident.

In a separate case, a three-year-old girl was found dead in a pool of blood in Mauli Nagar, Jalna, on Monday morning. She has been identified as Pari Deepak Goswami. Locals informed the Jalna Taluka Police, who reached the spot and began an investigation.

Initial reports suggest the girl may have died after a dog attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident.