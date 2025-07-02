Pune: Dog Run Over Twice by Car in Navi Sangvi, Incident Caught on CCTV (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (July 2, 2025): A disturbing case of animal cruelty was reported from Navi Sangvi in Pune, where a dog was allegedly run over twice by a car near Famous Chowk. The incident was captured on CCTV and the footage has gone viral on social media.

Pune: Dog Mowed Down By Car In Sangvi; CCTV Footage Goes Viral pic.twitter.com/WE6cJP55CJ — Pune First (@Pune_First) July 2, 2025

The video shows the dog sitting quietly near the roadside when a car approached and ran over it. Moments later, as the driver reversed, the vehicle struck the dog again with its rear wheels. The dog was left seriously injured and reportedly lay unconscious at the scene and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to Loksatta, the accused has been identified as Nitin Dhawale. Animal welfare activist Kunal Kamat filed a complaint at Sangvi Police Station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. An investigation is underway.

This incident follows another case of animal abuse in Pune’s Baner area, where a young woman was caught on camera assaulting her pet cat. The video of the act also went viral