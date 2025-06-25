Pune Double Murder: Man and Woman Bludgeoned to Death With Stones Behind Hotel in Talwade MIDC

A 40-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were brutally murdered with stones on a vacant plot behind the Down Hotel in the early hours of Wednesday, June 25. The crime occurred around 2:30 am under the jurisdiction of Dehu Road Police Station. Upon receiving the information, Dehu Road police rushed to the scene, sending the bodies for postmortem examination as they launched a probe into the motive behind the gruesome double murder.

Another incident took place in Pune, a married woman and her boyfriend was allegedly killed by the woman’s second husband, Dnyaneshwar Sable, a labour contractor by profession. According to police, Sable discovered his wife and her lover together late at night in an area adjacent to their residence. In a fit of rage, he attacked both with a cement block, killing them on the spot.

The woman, previously married with two children, had tied the knot with Sable after her first husband’s death. However, she later developed an extramarital relationship with the victim, a labourer.