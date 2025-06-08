Pune Dowry Horror: Doctor Files Case Against Husband and In-Laws Over Harassment and Financial Demands

A case has been registered at Shirur Police Station against five individuals, including the husband of a 28-year-old doctor, for allegedly harassing and assaulting her to bring money from her parents’ home. The accused include husband Mahesh Suresh Shelke, mother-in-law Dwarka Suresh Shelke, father-in-law Suresh Chandrarao Shelke (all residents of Shriramnagar Society, Kharadi Bypass, Pune), sister-in-law Sonali Vivek Newale (Pimpri), and family acquaintance Chaitali Prafull Ranavare (Wagholi). The complaint has been filed by Dr. Pooja Mahesh Shelke, a resident of Baburaonagar in Shirur. Dr. Pooja Shelke, who is employed at a reputed hospital in Yerawada, stated in her police complaint that the abuse began in January 2024.

According to her, the accused repeatedly pressured her to bring money from her father’s house. When she resisted, they physically assaulted her and subjected her to mental torture through constant verbal abuse and humiliation. The harassment was not limited to her alone; her family members, including her father, mother, and brother, were also abused through frequent threatening calls. The complaint mentions that her husband and in-laws used demeaning language and created an environment of fear and disrespect. They allegedly treated Dr. Pooja with cruelty and disdain, accusing her and her family of not fulfilling monetary expectations. This ongoing mistreatment reportedly impacted her mental well-being, compelling her to seek legal action. Dr. Pooja finally approached Shirur Police and registered a formal complaint detailing the year-long ordeal and repeated threats faced by her and her family.

Based on Dr. Pooja’s complaint, Shirur Police have filed a case against the five named accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is currently underway under the supervision of Police Inspector Sandesh Kenjale. Police Constable Deepak Raut has been assigned to lead the case. Authorities have stated that they are collecting evidence and statements from all parties involved. The case highlights the continuing issue of domestic violence and financial exploitation within families, even among educated and professionally successful individuals.