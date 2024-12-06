Pune Drunk-And-Drive Accident: 19-Year-Old Hits Multiple Vehicles in Baner, Mob Pelt Stones at Car (Watch Video)

A major incident occurred on Thursday around 6:30 pm when four vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in a collision caused by a drunk driver on Nanaware Undar Pass Service Road. An angry mob pelted stones at the vehicle.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the incident. The Baner police successfully detained the vehicle and the driver, Hrithik Shyam Bansode (19), a resident of Ravi Shankar Nanavare Chowk. Bansode has undergone a medical examination to confirm his alcohol consumption status.

The chain of events began when Bansode hit the school bus and sped onto Pashan Sus Road. Another vehicle was impacted at Shivshakti Chowk on Sus Road. Additionally, vehicles parked in front of the garage at Nanaware Chowk were damaged.

Rajni Sarode, Traffic Police Inspector of the Baner division, visited the scene to clear the road congestion. Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Bolkotgi of Baner Police Station confirmed that no casualties were reported and that further investigations are ongoing at the police station.