Pune: Drunk Woman Creates Chaos, Tries to Jump into River; Rescued by Police (Watch Video)

A woman in an intoxicated state attempted to jump into the Mutha River near Nana Nani Park in Pune on Thursday. She was rescued in time by the police. The incident took place near a crowded area where dhol-tasha groups were rehearsing for the upcoming Ganesh festival. Witnesses said the woman appeared heavily drunk. She sat near the river and shouted that her mother was calling her. For nearly 15 minutes, the woman kept shouting and moving around dangerously in the riverbed. A video of the entire incident has gone viral on social media.

Water levels in the river were high due to discharge from the Khadakwasla dam. As the woman tried to move toward the river, some onlookers quickly informed the police. Officials arrived quickly and stopped her from entering the river. She was then taken to a Shivajinagar police station for further questioning.

Police said the woman identified herself as a resident of Mumbra. She was completely drunk at the time of the incident. Due to the strong water flow during the monsoon, the situation posed a serious risk.

This comes days after a similar incident where a man was filmed sitting in the middle of a road in front of a PMPML bus. He wore a woman's wig and blocked the vehicle as it approached. The bus halted just inches from him. Moments later, the man stood up and began dancing in front of the bus. The video has sparked a wave of criticism online.While some suggest the man was drunk, others believe the stunt was performed for an Instagram Reel.