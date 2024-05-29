Pune: Empty liquor bottles Found in Police Commissioner's Office Compound Sparks Outrage

The Pune police have become notably active following a tragic drink and drive incident where a minor, in an intoxicated state, caused the deaths of two IT professionals. The police are now conducting rigorous checks on two-wheelers and four-wheelers at major intersections in Pune, cracking down on drink and drive violations. However, a concerning development has surfaced with the emergence of a video showing empty liquor bottles strewn behind the Pune Crime Branch office within the premises of the Pune Police Commissioner's Office. This raises questions about the efficacy of internal checks within the police force, particularly regarding alcohol consumption.

While citizens are subjected to thorough checks at entry gates, the discovery of these bottles within the Commissionerate compound has sparked inquiries into whether police personnel are consuming alcohol within the premises. Moreover, the origin of these bottles remains uncertain, highlighting potential loopholes in security protocols.

This discovery has prompted serious questions about the integrity and discipline within the police force. At a time when the police are actively enforcing drink and drive regulations, the presence of empty liquor bottles on their own premises casts doubt on their commitment to upholding the law. Investigations are warranted to determine how these bottles entered the compound and to address any lapses in internal monitoring.