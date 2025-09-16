Pune Encroachment Drive: PMRDA Clears 231 Illegal Structures in Chakan to Ease Traffic (Watch Video)

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), in collaboration with various civic agencies, has intensified its anti-encroachment initiative in Chakan to eliminate unauthorised constructions. The industrial hub has struggled with worsening traffic chaos due to rampant encroachments along key roads. Beginning on September 10, the drive has successfully cleared 231 illegal structures along the Pune-Nashik Highway and the Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur stretch. The action was carried out under strict police deployment to avoid resistance or law-and-order issues. Officials confirmed that the campaign will continue for several more days to ease traffic bottlenecks and improve basic civic conditions in the locality.

Pune VIDEOS: Massive Encroachment Action In Chakan By PMRDA; 231 Encroachments Removed, Traffic Congestion To Ease pic.twitter.com/vG3CCCrwz5 — Maharashtra News (@MahaNews25) September 16, 2025

PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase and Additional Commissioner Deepak Singla had earlier instructed agencies to adopt a stringent stance against encroachments. Despite repeated notices urging violators to vacate, many failed to comply, compelling the administration to initiate forceful removal. The operation is being jointly handled by PMRDA with assistance from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Chakan Municipal Council, and the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC). PMRDA’s PRO Dr Dnyaneshwar Bhale added that, after large-scale action in Hinjawadi, the spotlight has now turned to Chakan, which houses global firms and numerous smaller industries.

PMRDA Commissioner Dr Mhase held a joint coordination meeting on September 3 with NHAI, MSEDCL, MIDC, and local governing bodies to address concerns about encroachment in Hinjawadi and Chakan. The move came after directives from Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, who stressed the urgency of resolving civic and traffic issues in these key industrial corridors. A PMRDA official stated, “The mission is to completely remove encroachments in both Chakan and Hinjawadi. This will end chronic traffic congestion. Those refusing to cooperate will face criminal proceedings.” The strong message underlines the administration’s intent to enforce compliance.

The anti-encroachment campaign has been executed in phases, with substantial progress recorded across multiple days. On September 10, officials removed 40 illegal constructions along a 3.1 km stretch of the Pune–Nashik Highway, from Chakan Chowk to Ektanagar. The following day, September 11, another 110 unauthorised structures were demolished on the opposite side of the same route. On September 12, the drive shifted to Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur Road, where 42 encroachments were cleared along a 1.5 km stretch. Most recently, on September 15, authorities dismantled 39 encroachments over 1.3 km on Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur–Sahayog Road.