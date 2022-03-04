Pune; Finally 100 capacity allowed to theaters, Drama and Film industry will finally have good days

Pune: When will the theater and cinema hall start with 100% seating capacity? The government has given good news to the waiting producers and artists in the first week of the month. Therefore, after two years, there will be good days for drama and film industry. The entertainment sector, which flourished during the Corona period, will be revived. New films and dramas to be screened next Friday (Dec. 4) will also be screened at 100% seating capacity in the near future. Specially, Pune International Film Festival is starting from tomorrow (Day 3). The organizers received the good news on the eve of the festival and now the registration for the festival will be 100 per cent.

The government gradually relaxed Corona's restrictions and allowed public transactions. However, the rule of fifty per cent capacity was maintained for theaters and cinemas. As a result, there was an outcry in the drama and film circles. Does Corona only spread through theaters and cinemas? Such an angry question was also raised. Some producers say that it is unaffordable to experiment with plays or screen films at fifty per cent capacity. Therefore, there was a constant demand for theaters and cinemas to be started at one hundred percent capacity. State Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh was also followed up. Their efforts were finally successful. However, at present the government has given permission to start theaters in only 14 districts at 100% capacity. The playwrights have also demanded permission in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, Dombivali and Nashik.

I am happy that the state government has announced its decision to start cinemas at 100 per cent capacity. In fact, it was already expected to happen. Other states had already taken this decision. Now from Friday we will start the cinema at one hundred percent capacity. A lot of movies are going to be screened in the next three to four months. This will definitely boost the film business, said Pushkaraj Chafalkar of City Pride.