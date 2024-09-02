Pune: Finance Firm Manager Stabbed to Death by Unknown Assailants in Hadapsar

Pune city once known as the ‘Oxford of the East’ and the ‘Cultural Capital of Maharashtra’ today seems to have lost its reputation. Increasing incidents of hooliganism and violent incidents have created an atmosphere of fear in the city. After the killing of Vanraj Andekar another incident of murder has come to light from Saswad road in the Hadapsar area of Pune where a manager of a finance company was allegedly killed with a sharp weapon on Sunday midnight. The deceased has been identified as Vasudev Kulkarni who worked as a manager at a finance firm in Pune.

According to the police, Vasudev Kulkarni was attacked by unknown assailants with a sharp weapon on Sunday night, while he was taking a stroll in front of his house. The Hadapsar police immediately rushed to the spot after they received the information about the murder. The body of the deceased was sent to postmortem at the Sassoon General Hospital.

The assailants attacked Kulkarni and fled the spot killing him on the spot. While no arrest has been made yet the police have detained a few suspects for questioning. However, the reason behind the murder of Vasudev Kulkarni is still unknown the police are investigating the case and have procured the CCTV footage of the nearby area of the crime scene. Further probe is conducted by the Hadapsar police.

The multiple incidents of killing in Pune right before the upcoming Ganeshutsav and the assembly elections have created an atmosphere of terror among the citizens. The Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar issued a warning to all the major gangs and dreaded gangsters while they were paraded together at the Pune Police Commissioner's office, however, the citizens feel that the strategy of the Pune Police do not seem to be working as the crime rate in Pune is on the rise on a daily basis.