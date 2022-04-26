Pune: Fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Kondhwa

A huge fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Parge Nagar area of Kondhwa in ​​Pune. The fire broke out this afternoon (April 26). Nine to ten fire trucks have arrived at the spot. The administration has appealed not to rush to the spot and not to believe in rumors.

Nine to ten fire trucks have arrived at the spot after receiving information about the fire. Fire brigade is trying to douse the fire. There were no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

A fire broke out at a furniture warehouse at Parge Nagar in Kondhwa area of ​​Pune around noon. The fire destroyed the entire warehouse of furniture. The warehouse houses a large quantity of furniture as well as furniture making machines. The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit