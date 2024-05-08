Pune: Fire Breaks Out at Godown Near Shinde Dairy in Kharadi, Seven Fire Tenders Rushed to the Scene
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 8, 2024 03:18 PM2024-05-08T15:18:29+5:302024-05-08T15:18:56+5:30
A massive fire broke out on Wednesday, May 8, at a godown near Shinde Dairy in Kharadi. Seven fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. There have been no reports of consultees or injuries, and further details are awaited.
Pune Fire
@PMCPune खराडी, शिंदे डेअरी जवळ एका गोडाऊनमध्ये आगीची घटना; पुणे व पीएमआरडीए अग्निशमन दलाकडून एकुण ७ वाहने रवाना #punefire@Info_Punepic.twitter.com/EfJI6LayZV— Nilesh Sharad Mahajan (@Nileshmahajn101) May 8, 2024
